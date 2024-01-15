Aptargroup Inc.’s (ATR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) has gone up by 1.80% for the week, with a -0.82% drop in the past month and a 0.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.51% for ATR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.72% for ATR’s stock, with a 3.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR) is 30.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATR is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) is $144.20, which is $17.77 above the current market price. The public float for ATR is 65.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On January 14, 2024, ATR’s average trading volume was 307.97K shares.

ATR) stock’s latest price update

Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 126.84, however, the company has experienced a 1.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ATR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $150 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ATR Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATR rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.42. In addition, Aptargroup Inc. saw 2.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATR starting from Prieur Marc, who sale 3,200 shares at the price of $126.24 back on Dec 07. After this action, Prieur Marc now owns 13,828 shares of Aptargroup Inc., valued at $403,968 using the latest closing price.

Kampouri Monnas Giovanna, the Director of Aptargroup Inc., sale 2,387 shares at $128.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Kampouri Monnas Giovanna is holding 11,648 shares at $306,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.45 for the present operating margin

+28.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptargroup Inc. stands at +7.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 6.75 for asset returns.

Based on Aptargroup Inc. (ATR), the company’s capital structure generated 60.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.