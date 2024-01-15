Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, AIT stock has gone up by 2.67%, with a monthly gain of 1.04% and a quarterly surge of 4.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.81% for AIT’s stock, with a 13.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) Right Now?

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) by analysts is $189.00, which is $19.71 above the current market price. The public float for AIT is 38.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of AIT was 202.63K shares.

AIT) stock’s latest price update

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.40 in comparison to its previous close of 168.62, however, the company has experienced a 2.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-12 that CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced it will release its fiscal 2024 second quarter results on Thursday, January 25, 2024, before the market opens. The Company’s fiscal 2024 second quarter ended December 31, 2023. A quarterly conference call will begin at 10 a.m. ET that day to discuss the Company’s financial performance and outlook. A supplemental presentation detailing latest quarter results will be available on the Investor Relations portion.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AIT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $160 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AIT Trading at 2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIT rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.64. In addition, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. saw -1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIT starting from Schrimsher Neil A, who sale 93,750 shares at the price of $169.72 back on Dec 14. After this action, Schrimsher Neil A now owns 198,557 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., valued at $15,911,250 using the latest closing price.

Wallace Peter C, the Director of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., sale 1,130 shares at $163.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Wallace Peter C is holding 23,641 shares at $184,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.87 for the present operating margin

+27.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. stands at +7.86. The total capital return value is set at 23.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.31. Equity return is now at value 26.38, with 13.92 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.23. Total debt to assets is 26.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.