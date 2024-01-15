Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (TM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (NYSE: TM) is above average at 9.58x. The 36-month beta value for TM is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TM is $3167.67, which is $18.62 above than the current price. The public float for TM is 1.35B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of TM on January 14, 2024 was 303.98K shares.

TM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (NYSE: TM) has jumped by 0.37 compared to previous close of 194.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that TM, AFLYY, ALCO, ML and SNAP have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on January 12, 2024.

TM’s Market Performance

TM’s stock has risen by 4.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.89% and a quarterly rise of 7.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.09% for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.47% for TM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.82% for the last 200 days.

TM Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TM rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.29. In addition, Toyota Motor Corporation ADR saw 6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.33 for the present operating margin

+16.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 4.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 5.15 for asset returns.

Based on Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (TM), the company’s capital structure generated 103.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.90. Total debt to assets is 39.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (TM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.