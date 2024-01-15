Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: THR) is above average at 25.27x. The 36-month beta value for THR is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for THR is $32.00, which is $0.92 above than the current price. The public float for THR is 32.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of THR on January 14, 2024 was 168.54K shares.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: THR)’s stock price has soared by 0.65 in relation to previous closing price of 30.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Focus on higher energy efficiency, rising adoption of industrial automation and optimum resource utilization should drive the Zacks Instruments ??? Control industry.

THR’s Market Performance

THR’s stock has risen by 2.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.42% and a quarterly rise of 8.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Thermon Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.25% for THR’s stock, with a 16.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for THR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for THR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $22 based on the research report published on March 16, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

THR Trading at -0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THR rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.78. In addition, Thermon Group Holdings Inc saw -4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THR starting from MCGINTY KEVIN J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, MCGINTY KEVIN J now owns 41,658 shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc, valued at $160,000 using the latest closing price.

NESSER JOHN T III, the Director of Thermon Group Holdings Inc, purchase 1,973 shares at $26.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that NESSER JOHN T III is holding 61,000 shares at $52,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+39.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thermon Group Holdings Inc stands at +7.64. The total capital return value is set at 10.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.42. Equity return is now at value 9.97, with 6.34 for asset returns.

Based on Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR), the company’s capital structure generated 30.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.45. Total debt to assets is 19.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.