Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) is above average at 3.45x. The 36-month beta value for SJT is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SJT is $20.50, The public float for SJT is 46.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume of SJT on January 14, 2024 was 423.44K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SJT) stock’s latest price update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.27 in comparison to its previous close of 5.51, however, the company has experienced a 1.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-14 that Imagine stocks or funds that pay-out their dividends once-a-month! Unlike waiting for quarterly, semi-annual or (ugh) annual payouts, your angst awaiting money is reduced by 300%, or more!. These January U.S. exchange-traded monthly-paid (MoPay) dividends, upsides, and net-gains include: 1. Stocks by-yield (83); 2. Stocks by price-upside (30); 3. Closed-End-Investments, Exchange-Traded-Funds & Notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by-yield >10.4% (80). Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs. Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 1/11/24.

SJT’s Market Performance

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) has experienced a 1.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.45% rise in the past month, and a -23.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for SJT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.35% for SJT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SJT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SJT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17.50 based on the research report published on February 05, 2009 of the previous year 2009.

SJT Trading at -8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJT rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust saw 12.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SJT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+98.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stands at +98.14. The total capital return value is set at 2,330.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2,330.47.

Conclusion

In summary, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.