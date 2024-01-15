Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of REX American Resources Corp (REX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for REX American Resources Corp (NYSE: REX) is above average at 16.21x. The 36-month beta value for REX is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for REX is $53.25, which is $8.28 above than the current price. The public float for REX is 15.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume of REX on January 14, 2024 was 120.31K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

REX) stock’s latest price update

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE: REX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 43.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that REX (REX) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

REX’s Market Performance

REX American Resources Corp (REX) has seen a -4.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.30% gain in the past month and a 22.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for REX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.70% for REX’s stock, with a 23.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REX Trading at 7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REX fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.37. In addition, REX American Resources Corp saw -4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REX starting from BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS, who sale 2,414 shares at the price of $35.09 back on Jul 07. After this action, BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS now owns 90,605 shares of REX American Resources Corp, valued at $84,709 using the latest closing price.

BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS, the CFO, VP-Finance, Treasurer of REX American Resources Corp, sale 2,000 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS is holding 63,752 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+8.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for REX American Resources Corp stands at +3.24. The total capital return value is set at 7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.19. Equity return is now at value 10.41, with 8.07 for asset returns.

Based on REX American Resources Corp (REX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.25. Total debt to assets is 2.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

In summary, REX American Resources Corp (REX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.