Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is above average at 28.66x. The 36-month beta value for FIZZ is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FIZZ is $48.00, which is -$2.23 below than the current price. The public float for FIZZ is 21.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.30% of that float. The average trading volume of FIZZ on January 14, 2024 was 156.70K shares.

The stock price of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) has jumped by 0.84 compared to previous close of 49.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that National Beverage Corp. has achieved modest organic growth through the expansion of its LaCroix brand and other new product launches. The company has a very conservative approach to financing and M&A activity. The stock is currently valued very high, making it overvalued with my DCF model estimates.

FIZZ’s Market Performance

FIZZ’s stock has fallen by -2.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.28% and a quarterly rise of 11.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for National Beverage Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.69% for FIZZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIZZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FIZZ by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FIZZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FIZZ Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIZZ fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.49. In addition, National Beverage Corp. saw 1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIZZ starting from CONLEE CECIL D, who sale 5,335 shares at the price of $45.44 back on Oct 18. After this action, CONLEE CECIL D now owns 53,480 shares of National Beverage Corp., valued at $242,422 using the latest closing price.

CONLEE CECIL D, the Director of National Beverage Corp., sale 4,844 shares at $45.53 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that CONLEE CECIL D is holding 58,815 shares at $220,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.58 for the present operating margin

+34.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Beverage Corp. stands at +12.12. The total capital return value is set at 54.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.06. Equity return is now at value 43.05, with 27.98 for asset returns.

Based on National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 11.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.03. Total debt to assets is 7.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.82 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In summary, National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.