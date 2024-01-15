Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is above average at 28.78x. The 36-month beta value for MLM is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MLM is $537.50, which is $41.62 above than the current price. The public float for MLM is 61.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume of MLM on January 14, 2024 was 331.10K shares.

The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) has decreased by -0.29 when compared to last closing price of 497.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Strong public infrastructure demand and aggregates pricing aid Martin Marietta (MLM). Also, the emphasis on strategic divestitures bodes well.

MLM’s Market Performance

MLM’s stock has risen by 1.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.17% and a quarterly rise of 15.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for MLM’s stock, with a 15.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MLM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MLM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $595 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

MLM Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLM rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $493.56. In addition, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. saw -0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLM starting from LaTorre Craig M, who sale 1,934 shares at the price of $431.68 back on Aug 21. After this action, LaTorre Craig M now owns 9,731 shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., valued at $834,869 using the latest closing price.

LaTorre Craig M, the Sr. VP, CHRO of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., sale 500 shares at $447.09 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that LaTorre Craig M is holding 11,665 shares at $223,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.73 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. stands at +13.90. The total capital return value is set at 9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.12. Equity return is now at value 14.92, with 7.42 for asset returns.

Based on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM), the company’s capital structure generated 78.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.97. Total debt to assets is 36.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.