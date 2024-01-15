Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ: IPGP) is above average at 54.50x. The 36-month beta value for IPGP is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IPGP is $125.62, which is $26.12 above than the current price. The public float for IPGP is 28.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume of IPGP on January 14, 2024 was 220.02K shares.

IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ: IPGP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.17 compared to its previous closing price of 100.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that The Zacks Laser Systems and Components industry participants like IPG Photonics (IPGP) and Lumentum (LITE) gain from solid demand for emerging applications like autonomous driving, IoT, 5G and healthcare amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.

IPGP’s Market Performance

IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) has experienced a -2.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.10% drop in the past month, and a 6.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for IPGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.99% for IPGP’s stock, with a -8.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPGP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IPGP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IPGP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $111 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IPGP Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPGP fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.68. In addition, IPG Photonics Corp saw -8.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPGP starting from Meurice Eric, who sale 913 shares at the price of $109.63 back on Dec 29. After this action, Meurice Eric now owns 15,706 shares of IPG Photonics Corp, valued at $100,095 using the latest closing price.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I, the 10% Owner of IPG Photonics Corp, sale 8,250 shares at $99.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Valentin Gapontsev Trust I is holding 7,229,599 shares at $820,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.19 for the present operating margin

+38.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for IPG Photonics Corp stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 3.41, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.57. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.23.

Conclusion

In summary, IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.