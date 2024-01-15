Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

The 36-month beta value for GTE is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GTE is 32.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. The average trading volume of GTE on January 14, 2024 was 366.13K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (AMEX: GTE) has dropped by -0.19 compared to previous close of 5.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Gran Tierra Energy has experienced consecutive years of reserve growth and double-digit production, making it an attractive investment. The company’s 1P NAV10 is close to $22.45 per share, indicating that it is undervalued compared to its current trading price. Further investments in low-cost labor jurisdictions and ESG initiatives may increase demand for the stock. However, there are risks associated with debt and country-specific factors.

GTE’s Market Performance

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) has seen a -9.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.25% decline in the past month and a -21.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for GTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.24% for GTE’s stock, with a -20.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GTE Trading at -14.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.61. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc saw -9.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from Royal Ronald, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $6.46 back on Nov 07. After this action, Royal Ronald now owns 19,967 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc, valued at $35,530 using the latest closing price.

Ellson Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of Gran Tierra Energy Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Ellson Ryan is holding 701,487 shares at $35,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.64 for the present operating margin

+50.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc stands at +19.54. The total capital return value is set at 32.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.66. Equity return is now at value 4.87, with 1.45 for asset returns.

Based on Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE), the company’s capital structure generated 142.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.74. Total debt to assets is 44.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.