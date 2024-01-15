Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fair, Isaac Corp. (FICO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fair, Isaac Corp. (NYSE: FICO) is above average at 72.72x. The 36-month beta value for FICO is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FICO is $1118.06, which is -$112.93 below than the current price. The public float for FICO is 24.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume of FICO on January 14, 2024 was 196.59K shares.

Fair, Isaac Corp. (NYSE: FICO)’s stock price has soared by 1.33 in relation to previous closing price of 1214.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Fair Isaac (FICO) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

FICO’s Market Performance

Fair, Isaac Corp. (FICO) has seen a 10.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.19% gain in the past month and a 37.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for FICO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.58% for FICO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 39.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FICO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FICO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FICO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FICO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1120 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FICO Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FICO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FICO rose by +10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,158.17. In addition, Fair, Isaac Corp. saw 5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FICO starting from Weber Steven P., who sale 136 shares at the price of $1159.66 back on Jan 09. After this action, Weber Steven P. now owns 1,935 shares of Fair, Isaac Corp., valued at $157,714 using the latest closing price.

Manolis Eva, the Director of Fair, Isaac Corp., sale 5,128 shares at $1127.62 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Manolis Eva is holding 0 shares at $5,782,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FICO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.34 for the present operating margin

+79.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fair, Isaac Corp. stands at +28.37. The total capital return value is set at 55.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Fair, Isaac Corp. (FICO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.