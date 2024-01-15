An In-Depth Look at Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II’s (SABA) Stock Performance

The stock of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) has seen a -0.78% decrease in the past week, with a -0.54% drop in the past month, and a -3.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for SABA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.23% for SABA’s stock, with a -4.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE: SABA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE: SABA) is 22.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SABA is 0.39.

The public float for SABA is 102.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On January 14, 2024, SABA’s average trading volume was 420.94K shares.

SABA) stock’s latest price update

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE: SABA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.26relation to previous closing price of 3.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.78% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SABA Trading at -0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares sank -3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SABA fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.84. In addition, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II saw 1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SABA starting from Saba Capital Management, L.P., who sale 1,957 shares at the price of $3.82 back on Dec 18. After this action, Saba Capital Management, L.P. now owns 8,792,339 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II, valued at $7,476 using the latest closing price.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., the 10% Owner of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II, sale 123,000 shares at $3.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Saba Capital Management, L.P. is holding 8,794,296 shares at $469,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SABA

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.