An In-Depth Look at MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (MSM) Stock Performance

The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) has seen a 0.06% increase in the past week, with a -3.67% drop in the past month, and a -8.62% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for MSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.42% for MSM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) Right Now?

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) is $107.50, which is $11.54 above the current market price. The public float for MSM is 43.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSM on January 14, 2024 was 437.98K shares.

MSM) stock’s latest price update

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM)’s stock price has soared by 0.75 in relation to previous closing price of 95.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-13 that Near-term weakness points to the possibility of many companies missing estimates in the upcoming earnings season. Conditions deteriorated over the last few months.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSM stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for MSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSM in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $124 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MSM Trading at -2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSM rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.18. In addition, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. saw -5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSM starting from Actis-Grande Kristen, who sale 2,690 shares at the price of $98.57 back on Nov 27. After this action, Actis-Grande Kristen now owns 4,622 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., valued at $265,153 using the latest closing price.

Actis-Grande Kristen, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., sale 2,886 shares at $98.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Actis-Grande Kristen is holding 7,312 shares at $284,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. stands at +8.56. The total capital return value is set at 23.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.98. Equity return is now at value 23.91, with 12.64 for asset returns.

Based on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM), the company’s capital structure generated 35.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.06. Total debt to assets is 20.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.