An In-Depth Look at Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s (BBCP) Stock Performance

In the past week, BBCP stock has gone down by -2.59%, with a monthly gain of 2.20% and a quarterly plunge of -11.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.05% for BBCP’s stock, with a 3.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) is above average at 14.77x. The 36-month beta value for BBCP is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BBCP is $9.88, which is $1.97 above than the current price. The public float for BBCP is 24.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. The average trading volume of BBCP on January 14, 2024 was 79.06K shares.

BBCP) stock’s latest price update

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 7.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Concrete Pumping (BBCP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBCP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BBCP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBCP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8.50 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BBCP Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBCP fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc saw -3.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBCP starting from Young Bruce F., who sale 13,746 shares at the price of $8.07 back on Sep 15. After this action, Young Bruce F. now owns 2,275,692 shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc, valued at $110,930 using the latest closing price.

Young Bruce F., the Chief Executive Officer of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc, sale 21,534 shares at $8.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Young Bruce F. is holding 2,289,438 shares at $175,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+40.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc stands at +6.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.05. Equity return is now at value 9.74, with 3.39 for asset returns.

Based on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP), the company’s capital structure generated 147.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.54. Total debt to assets is 48.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.