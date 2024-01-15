An In-Depth Look at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AMPE) Stock Performance

The stock of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) has seen a 7.30% increase in the past week, with a 7.30% gain in the past month, and a -29.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.40% for AMPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.16% for AMPE’s stock, with a -50.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: AMPE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMPE is 2.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for AMPE is 0.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.88% of that float. On January 14, 2024, AMPE’s average trading volume was 493.40K shares.

AMPE) stock’s latest price update

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: AMPE)’s stock price has plunge by -8.61relation to previous closing price of 2.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-26 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo. , Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) (the “Company”) a pre-revenue stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on development of a potential treatment for osteoarthritis as part of its OA.201 program, today announced that its CEO, Michael A.

AMPE Trading at -17.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.36%, as shares sank -4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE rose by +7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0310. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -6.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPE starting from BUCHI J KEVIN, who purchase 21,858 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Jun 09. After this action, BUCHI J KEVIN now owns 146,858 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $6,284 using the latest closing price.

BUCHI J KEVIN, the Director of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BUCHI J KEVIN is holding 125,000 shares at $7,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

The total capital return value is set at -100.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.76. Equity return is now at value -91.53, with -66.44 for asset returns.

Based on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.95. Total debt to assets is 4.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.21.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.