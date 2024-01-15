Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABCB is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ABCB is $57.00, which is $6.24 above the current price. The public float for ABCB is 65.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABCB on January 14, 2024 was 414.37K shares.

The stock of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) has decreased by -0.82 when compared to last closing price of 51.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABCB’s Market Performance

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has experienced a 0.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.42% rise in the past month, and a 31.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for ABCB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.10% for ABCB’s stock, with a 29.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCB stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ABCB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABCB in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $44 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ABCB Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCB rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.88. In addition, Ameris Bancorp saw -4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCB starting from Choate William Millard, who purchase 7,490 shares at the price of $33.38 back on May 23. After this action, Choate William Millard now owns 7,490 shares of Ameris Bancorp, valued at $250,023 using the latest closing price.

McKendry William D, the Chief Risk Officer of Ameris Bancorp, purchase 1,000 shares at $30.14 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that McKendry William D is holding 30,134 shares at $30,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ameris Bancorp stands at +31.27. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.58. Equity return is now at value 8.83, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), the company’s capital structure generated 64.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.29. Total debt to assets is 8.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.