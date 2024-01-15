American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AFG is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AFG is $130.67, which is $11.84 above the current price. The public float for AFG is 76.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFG on January 14, 2024 was 359.34K shares.

AFG) stock’s latest price update

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AFG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.58 in relation to its previous close of 119.52. However, the company has experienced a -1.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that American Financial (AFG) stands to gain from business opportunities, growth in the surplus lines and excess liability businesses, higher average renewal pricing and effective capital deployment.

AFG’s Market Performance

American Financial Group Inc (AFG) has seen a -1.95% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.77% gain in the past month and a 10.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for AFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.55% for AFG stock, with a simple moving average of 3.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFG stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for AFG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFG in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $135 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AFG Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFG fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.45. In addition, American Financial Group Inc saw -0.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFG starting from Murray Amy Y, who sale 850 shares at the price of $118.15 back on Dec 27. After this action, Murray Amy Y now owns 909 shares of American Financial Group Inc, valued at $100,428 using the latest closing price.

VERITY WILLIAM W, the Director of American Financial Group Inc, sale 2,274 shares at $120.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that VERITY WILLIAM W is holding 10,457 shares at $273,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Financial Group Inc stands at +13.26. The total capital return value is set at 13.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.10. Equity return is now at value 21.86, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on American Financial Group Inc (AFG), the company’s capital structure generated 39.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.46. Total debt to assets is 6.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Financial Group Inc (AFG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.