American Coastal Insurance Corp’s (ACIC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) has seen a 0.30% increase in the past week, with a 16.00% gain in the past month, and a 35.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.96% for ACIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.58% for ACIC stock, with a simple moving average of 56.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ: ACIC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) is $1.90, which is -$8.03 below the current market price. The public float for ACIC is 20.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACIC on January 14, 2024 was 402.06K shares.

ACIC) stock’s latest price update

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ: ACIC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.40 in relation to its previous close of 9.89. However, the company has experienced a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-26 that In recent years, most reports of assets surging by thousands of percents in relatively short periods come from the crypto market, where various cryptocurrencies – especially smaller altcoins and meme coins – can very quickly make staggering surges.

ACIC Trading at 15.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +12.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIC rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +300.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.46. In addition, American Coastal Insurance Corp saw 4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIC starting from Maroney Patrick, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $8.50 back on Dec 19. After this action, Maroney Patrick now owns 85,000 shares of American Coastal Insurance Corp, valued at $42,500 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS KERN MICHAEL, the Director of American Coastal Insurance Corp, purchase 2,000 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that DAVIS KERN MICHAEL is holding 2,540 shares at $18,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Coastal Insurance Corp stands at -103.17. The total capital return value is set at -213.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.17. Equity return is now at value -228.38, with -31.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.