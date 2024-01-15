American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) has gone up by 2.85% for the week, with a 9.38% rise in the past month and a 27.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.66% for AAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.39% for AAT’s stock, with a 17.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE: AAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE: AAT) is 29.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AAT is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) is $22.67, which is -$0.76 below the current market price. The public float for AAT is 47.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. On January 14, 2024, AAT’s average trading volume was 379.86K shares.

AAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE: AAT) has decreased by -0.09 when compared to last closing price of 23.45.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-08 that SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) (the “Company”) will announce its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings in a press release to be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

AAT Trading at 11.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAT rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.93. In addition, American Assets Trust Inc saw 4.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAT starting from RADY ERNEST S, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $18.76 back on May 12. After this action, RADY ERNEST S now owns 1,009,021 shares of American Assets Trust Inc, valued at $1,876,000 using the latest closing price.

RADY ERNEST S, the Chairman & CEO of American Assets Trust Inc, purchase 47,540 shares at $18.84 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that RADY ERNEST S is holding 909,021 shares at $895,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+34.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Assets Trust Inc stands at +10.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.52. Equity return is now at value 4.12, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Based on American Assets Trust Inc (AAT), the company’s capital structure generated 135.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.60. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.