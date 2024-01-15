Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by analysts is $71.22, which is $14.81 above the current market price. The public float for AMBA is 37.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.89% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of AMBA was 552.49K shares.

AMBA) stock’s latest price update

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA)’s stock price has plunge by -3.06relation to previous closing price of 58.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Ambarella (AMBA) collaborates with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, Quanta Computer, to introduce next-generation artificial intelligence-based products.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AMBA’s Market Performance

Ambarella Inc (AMBA) has seen a 2.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.32% decline in the past month and a 3.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for AMBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.73% for AMBA’s stock, with a -14.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AMBA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AMBA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $65 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AMBA Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.21. In addition, Ambarella Inc saw -7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B, who sale 500 shares at the price of $63.14 back on Dec 26. After this action, PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B now owns 39,407 shares of Ambarella Inc, valued at $31,570 using the latest closing price.

WHITE BRIAN C, the CFO of Ambarella Inc, sale 3,357 shares at $63.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that WHITE BRIAN C is holding 74,140 shares at $211,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.08 for the present operating margin

+60.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc stands at -19.37. The total capital return value is set at -12.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.21. Equity return is now at value -20.32, with -17.48 for asset returns.

Based on Ambarella Inc (AMBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.40. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ambarella Inc (AMBA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.