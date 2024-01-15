Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has seen a -13.14% decrease in the past week, with a -46.61% drop in the past month, and a -47.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.20% for CYTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.55% for CYTO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -73.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CYTO is at 2.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CYTO is 1.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.95% of that float. The average trading volume for CYTO on January 14, 2024 was 899.64K shares.

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO)’s stock price has dropped by -1.09 in relation to previous closing price of 2.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-08 that HAMILTON, BERMUDA , Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altamira Therapeutics to Present at 3rd Annual mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit

CYTO Trading at -37.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares sank -39.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd saw -22.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stands at -8680.31. The total capital return value is set at -243.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.