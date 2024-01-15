Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) is $79.00, which is -$5.23 below the current market price. The public float for ALTR is 53.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALTR on January 14, 2024 was 363.72K shares.

The stock price of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) has surged by 0.92 when compared to previous closing price of 83.46, but the company has seen a 5.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Investors looking for stocks in the Engineering – R and D Services sector might want to consider either Aecom Technology (ACM) or Altair Engineering (ALTR). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

ALTR’s Market Performance

Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) has seen a 5.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.59% gain in the past month and a 25.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for ALTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.41% for ALTR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALTR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALTR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALTR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $86 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ALTR Trading at 13.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +14.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTR rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.69. In addition, Altair Engineering Inc saw 0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTR starting from Scapa James Ralph, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $74.12 back on Dec 18. After this action, Scapa James Ralph now owns 0 shares of Altair Engineering Inc, valued at $741,150 using the latest closing price.

JRS Investments LLC, the 10% Owner of Altair Engineering Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $74.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that JRS Investments LLC is holding 0 shares at $370,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.95 for the present operating margin

+73.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altair Engineering Inc stands at -7.59. The total capital return value is set at -1.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.67. Equity return is now at value -2.83, with -1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.38. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.