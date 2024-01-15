Agora Inc ADR (API) Stock Sees a-0.73 Decrease

The stock of Agora Inc ADR (API) has gone up by 10.98% for the week, with a 8.76% rise in the past month and a 2.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.86% for API. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.39% for API stock, with a simple moving average of -7.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for API is also noteworthy at 0.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for API is 75.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. The average trading volume of API on January 14, 2024 was 374.42K shares.

API) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) has decreased by -0.73 when compared to last closing price of 2.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leader in real-time engagement technology, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the close of U.S. markets on November 21, 2023. Agora, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Analysts’ Opinion of API

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for API stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for API by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for API in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3.20 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

API Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought API to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, API rose by +10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Agora Inc ADR saw 3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for API

Equity return is now at value -17.37, with -15.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Agora Inc ADR (API) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.