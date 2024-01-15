Afya Ltd (AFYA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Afya Ltd (NASDAQ: AFYA) has dropped by -0.05 compared to previous close of 21.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Investors with an interest in Schools stocks have likely encountered both Perdoceo Education (PRDO) and Afya (AFYA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in Afya Ltd (NASDAQ: AFYA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Afya Ltd (NASDAQ: AFYA) is above average at 27.36x. The 36-month beta value for AFYA is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AFYA is 18.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. The average trading volume of AFYA on January 14, 2024 was 191.24K shares.

AFYA’s Market Performance

The stock of Afya Ltd (AFYA) has seen a 1.34% increase in the past week, with a 0.48% rise in the past month, and a 36.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for AFYA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.30% for AFYA’s stock, with a 36.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFYA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AFYA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $20.50 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AFYA Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFYA rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.38. In addition, Afya Ltd saw -3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.25 for the present operating margin

+63.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Afya Ltd stands at +16.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 10.99, with 4.98 for asset returns.

Based on Afya Ltd (AFYA), the company’s capital structure generated 84.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 37.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Afya Ltd (AFYA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.