AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AVAV is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVAV is $149.20, which is $22.4 above than the current price. The public float for AVAV is 27.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. The average trading volume of AVAV on January 14, 2024 was 294.11K shares.

AVAV) stock’s latest price update

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.59 in relation to its previous close of 124.82. However, the company has experienced a 7.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that Seeking Alpha welcomes 25 new analysts who have published their first articles in December 2023. The new analysts cover a wide range of areas of interest, including long/short equity, growth, tech, value, and more. We’ve compiled all of their firsts here for your review and to showcase the new perspectives being offered on the platform. We’ve added a summary table this time as well.

AVAV’s Market Performance

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) has experienced a 7.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.33% rise in the past month, and a 20.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for AVAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for AVAV stock, with a simple moving average of 17.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVAV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AVAV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVAV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $125 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AVAV Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAV rose by +7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.99. In addition, AeroVironment Inc. saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAV starting from Shackley Brian Charles, who sale 475 shares at the price of $112.77 back on Sep 11. After this action, Shackley Brian Charles now owns 3,222 shares of AeroVironment Inc., valued at $53,566 using the latest closing price.

PAGE STEPHEN F, the Director of AeroVironment Inc., sale 2,105 shares at $90.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that PAGE STEPHEN F is holding 45,721 shares at $191,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+32.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for AeroVironment Inc. stands at -32.58. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.39. Equity return is now at value -17.33, with -12.79 for asset returns.

Based on AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV), the company’s capital structure generated 29.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.81. Total debt to assets is 18.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.

Conclusion

In summary, AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.