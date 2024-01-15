Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.01 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. However, the company has seen a 1.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Here, we discuss some reasons why buying Adverum Biotechnologies (AQST) stock now may turn out to be a prudent move.

Is It Worth Investing in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) by analysts is $3.80, which is $2.95 above the current market price. The public float for ADVM is 87.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of ADVM was 307.07K shares.

ADVM’s Market Performance

The stock of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) has seen a 1.93% increase in the past week, with a 5.06% rise in the past month, and a -14.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.89% for ADVM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.68% for ADVM’s stock, with a -30.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ADVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADVM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $4 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ADVM Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8215. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc saw 13.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADVM starting from Seyedkazemi Setareh, who sale 6,201 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Sep 15. After this action, Seyedkazemi Setareh now owns 47,674 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, valued at $9,429 using the latest closing price.

Rubinstein Linda M, the Chief Financial Officer of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Rubinstein Linda M is holding 100,000 shares at $145,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADVM

The total capital return value is set at -43.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.64. Equity return is now at value -81.14, with -47.70 for asset returns.

Based on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM), the company’s capital structure generated 58.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.04. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.