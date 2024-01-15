ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW)’s stock price has dropped by -2.01 in relation to previous closing price of 30.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that ACI Worldwide, Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants John Kraft – SVP of Finance and Strategy Tom Warsop – President and CEO Scott Behrens – CFO Conference Call Participants Alli Heckmann – D.A. Davidson Pallav Saini – Canaccord Genuity Charles Nabhan – Stephens George Sutton – Craig-Hallum Operator Morning.

Is It Worth Investing in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) Right Now?

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACIW is 107.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACIW on January 14, 2024 was 1.09M shares.

ACIW’s Market Performance

ACIW stock saw an increase of 3.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.60% and a quarterly increase of 46.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.52% for ACIW’s stock, with a 23.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACIW stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for ACIW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACIW in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $31 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ACIW Trading at 9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIW rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.08. In addition, ACI Worldwide Inc saw -1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIW starting from Silva Alessandro, who sale 17,817 shares at the price of $27.72 back on Dec 04. After this action, Silva Alessandro now owns 52,062 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc, valued at $493,807 using the latest closing price.

Behrens Scott W, the Chief Financial Officer of ACI Worldwide Inc, sale 35,003 shares at $26.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Behrens Scott W is holding 430,165 shares at $942,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIW

Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.