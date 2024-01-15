ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) has decreased by -0.99 when compared to last closing price of 42.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that ABM Industries extends its 56-year streak of dividend increases with a 2.3% increase.

Is It Worth Investing in ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) is above average at 11.10x. The 36-month beta value for ABM is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ABM is $51.83, which is $9.76 above than the current price. The public float for ABM is 61.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume of ABM on January 14, 2024 was 489.66K shares.

ABM’s Market Performance

ABM stock saw a decrease of -0.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for ABM Industries Inc. (ABM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.37% for ABM’s stock, with a -2.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ABM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ABM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $43 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ABM Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -19.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABM fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.42. In addition, ABM Industries Inc. saw -6.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABM starting from JACOBSEN RENE, who sale 6,341 shares at the price of $45.50 back on Dec 22. After this action, JACOBSEN RENE now owns 52,849 shares of ABM Industries Inc., valued at $288,524 using the latest closing price.

SALMIRS SCOTT B, the President and CEO of ABM Industries Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that SALMIRS SCOTT B is holding 326,690 shares at $1,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.32 for the present operating margin

+12.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for ABM Industries Inc. stands at +3.10. The total capital return value is set at 13.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.23. Equity return is now at value 14.29, with 4.93 for asset returns.

Based on ABM Industries Inc. (ABM), the company’s capital structure generated 80.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.73. Total debt to assets is 28.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In summary, ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.