A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 13.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Rob Fink – FNK Investor Relations Dhrupad Trivedi – President and CEO Brian Becker – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Gray Powell – BTIG Hamed Khorsand – BWS Financial Christian Schwab – Craig-Hallum Capital Anja Soderstrom – Sidoti Hendi Susanto – Gabelli Funds Operator Hello. And welcome to the A10 Networks’ Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) is 25.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATEN is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) is $15.33, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for ATEN is 69.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On January 14, 2024, ATEN’s average trading volume was 788.69K shares.

ATEN’s Market Performance

ATEN stock saw an increase of 4.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.07% and a quarterly increase of 24.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for A10 Networks Inc (ATEN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.83% for ATEN’s stock, with a -1.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATEN Trading at 8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEN rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.20. In addition, A10 Networks Inc saw 2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEN starting from Trivedi Dhrupad, who sale 15,729 shares at the price of $12.71 back on Dec 06. After this action, Trivedi Dhrupad now owns 491,814 shares of A10 Networks Inc, valued at $199,916 using the latest closing price.

BRUENING MATTHEW P, the EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg of A10 Networks Inc, sale 5,151 shares at $12.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that BRUENING MATTHEW P is holding 85,307 shares at $62,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.93 for the present operating margin

+79.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for A10 Networks Inc stands at +16.73. The total capital return value is set at 24.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.02. Equity return is now at value 22.41, with 10.97 for asset returns.

Based on A10 Networks Inc (ATEN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.68. Total debt to assets is 5.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.