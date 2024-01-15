908 Devices Inc (MASS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MASS is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MASS is 23.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.95% of that float. On January 14, 2024, MASS’s average trading volume was 180.42K shares.

The stock price of 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) has dropped by -0.39 compared to previous close of 7.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

MASS’s Market Performance

908 Devices Inc (MASS) has experienced a -9.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.95% rise in the past month, and a 40.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.88% for MASS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.41% for MASS’s stock, with a 5.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MASS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MASS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MASS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MASS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $14 based on the research report published on February 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MASS Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares surge +11.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASS fell by -9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.00. In addition, 908 Devices Inc saw -30.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASS starting from Griffith Joseph H. IV, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $12.08 back on Dec 28. After this action, Griffith Joseph H. IV now owns 80,000 shares of 908 Devices Inc, valued at $72,480 using the latest closing price.

Brown Christopher D., the Chief Product Officer of 908 Devices Inc, sale 7,370 shares at $9.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Brown Christopher D. is holding 877,905 shares at $67,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.18 for the present operating margin

+52.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for 908 Devices Inc stands at -71.64. The total capital return value is set at -15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.16. Equity return is now at value -21.16, with -16.94 for asset returns.

Based on 908 Devices Inc (MASS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.28. Total debt to assets is 8.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 908 Devices Inc (MASS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.