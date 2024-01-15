2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TSVT is also noteworthy at 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TSVT is 46.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.82% of that float. The average trading volume of TSVT on January 14, 2024 was 2.01M shares.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT)’s stock price has plunge by -2.60relation to previous closing price of 3.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

TSVT’s Market Performance

2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) has seen a -1.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.08% gain in the past month and a -12.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.67% for TSVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for TSVT stock, with a simple moving average of -43.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSVT stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for TSVT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TSVT in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $6 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TSVT Trading at 28.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.10%, as shares surge +13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSVT fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, 2seventy bio Inc saw -12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSVT starting from Leschly Nick, who sale 1,554 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Jan 05. After this action, Leschly Nick now owns 1,085,476 shares of 2seventy bio Inc, valued at $5,833 using the latest closing price.

Baird William D III, the Chief Operating Officer of 2seventy bio Inc, sale 1,380 shares at $3.75 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Baird William D III is holding 161,335 shares at $5,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.34 for the present operating margin

+58.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2seventy bio Inc stands at -277.77. The total capital return value is set at -43.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.30. Equity return is now at value -58.41, with -27.25 for asset returns.

Based on 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT), the company’s capital structure generated 87.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.53. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In summary, 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.