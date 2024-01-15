1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) is $13.75, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for FLWS is 28.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLWS on January 14, 2024 was 374.81K shares.

FLWS) stock’s latest price update

1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS)’s stock price has increased by 0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 9.95. However, the company has seen a 0.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that 1-800-Flowers has an important holiday season coming up and based on the messages from its management, it is likely to be at par with last year. However, the company’s recent decline in its topline and bottom-line financials needs more than at par to backstop the subdued trend. In the long term, its thin margin resulting from its high cost structure will hinder its growth and create vulnerability.

FLWS’s Market Performance

1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) has experienced a 0.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.47% rise in the past month, and a 46.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for FLWS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.39% for FLWS stock, with a simple moving average of 17.65% for the last 200 days.

FLWS Trading at 6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLWS rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. saw -6.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLWS starting from SHEA WILLIAM E, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $6.34 back on Sep 07. After this action, SHEA WILLIAM E now owns 274,883 shares of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc., valued at $190,200 using the latest closing price.

HARTNETT THOMAS G, the President of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $6.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that HARTNETT THOMAS G is holding 280,333 shares at $152,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.49 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. stands at -2.22. The total capital return value is set at 3.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.76. Equity return is now at value -9.18, with -3.73 for asset returns.

Based on 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS), the company’s capital structure generated 69.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.12. Total debt to assets is 29.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 91.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.