ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for ZFOX is 47.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZFOX on January 12, 2024 was 367.36K shares.

The stock price of ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZFOX) has jumped by 2.07 compared to previous close of 0.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-20 that Growth stocks give investors the opportunity to beat the market. These stocks can help investors retire sooner and achieve their financial goals.

ZFOX’s Market Performance

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) has experienced a 1.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.70% rise in the past month, and a -7.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.52% for ZFOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.69% for ZFOX’s stock, with a -22.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZFOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZFOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ZFOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZFOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ZFOX Trading at 10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZFOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares surge +21.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZFOX rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7343. In addition, ZeroFox Holdings Inc saw -14.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZFOX starting from Foster James Christopher, who sale 67,116 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Sep 08. After this action, Foster James Christopher now owns 60,475 shares of ZeroFox Holdings Inc, valued at $69,666 using the latest closing price.

Foster James Christopher, the CEO and Chairman of ZeroFox Holdings Inc, sale 76,859 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Foster James Christopher is holding 9,951,018 shares at $91,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZFOX

Equity return is now at value -31.33, with -18.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.