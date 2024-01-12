YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd (YGF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YGF) has plunged by -26.52 when compared to previous closing price of 1.81, but the company has seen a -45.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-02 that Eight issuers began trading this past week. Six IPOs and one SPAC submitted initial filings this past week.

Is It Worth Investing in YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YGF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YGF) is 10.28x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for YGF is 3.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On January 12, 2024, YGF’s average trading volume was 81.01K shares.

YGF’s Market Performance

YGF stock saw a decrease of -45.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -55.67% and a quarterly a decrease of -58.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.62% for YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd (YGF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -52.44% for YGF’s stock, with a -58.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YGF Trading at -54.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.59%, as shares sank -55.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YGF fell by -45.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.7130. In addition, YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd saw -53.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YGF

Equity return is now at value 23.48, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd (YGF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.