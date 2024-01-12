Xylem Inc (XYL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for XYL is at 1.09.

The average price suggested by analysts for XYL is $121.91, which is $10.24 above the current market price. The public float for XYL is 240.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume for XYL on January 12, 2024 was 1.38M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

XYL) stock’s latest price update

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.51 in comparison to its previous close of 112.24, however, the company has experienced a -0.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that With the start of a new year, investors are looking to make changes to their portfolios and add new securities. As always, it’s tedious to find companies that seem appealing.

XYL’s Market Performance

XYL’s stock has fallen by -0.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.69% and a quarterly rise of 20.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for Xylem Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.23% for XYL’s stock, with a 8.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XYL Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.12. In addition, Xylem Inc saw -2.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Harker Victoria D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $106.50 back on Dec 08. After this action, Harker Victoria D now owns 20,679 shares of Xylem Inc, valued at $212,990 using the latest closing price.

Decker Patrick, the President & CEO of Xylem Inc, sale 99,648 shares at $100.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Decker Patrick is holding 287,564 shares at $10,048,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xylem Inc (XYL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.