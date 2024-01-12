Workiva Inc (WK): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Workiva Inc (WK) is $115.13, which is $20.2 above the current market price. The public float for WK is 47.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WK on January 12, 2024 was 380.67K shares.

WK) stock’s latest price update

Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 93.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-06 that Rising interest rates have pushed investors out of growth stocks and into low-risk assets like Treasury bonds. However, most experts agree the tide is turning, and the stock market has already started moving higher.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

WK’s Market Performance

Workiva Inc (WK) has seen a 2.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.33% decline in the past month and a -6.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for WK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.58% for WK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for WK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $120 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WK Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WK rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.40. In addition, Workiva Inc saw -6.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WK starting from Klindt Jill, who sale 2,931 shares at the price of $95.20 back on Dec 11. After this action, Klindt Jill now owns 80,197 shares of Workiva Inc, valued at $279,031 using the latest closing price.

Ziegler Brandon, the EVP, CLO, CAO & Corp Secretary of Workiva Inc, sale 1,370 shares at $88.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Ziegler Brandon is holding 85,523 shares at $121,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.39 for the present operating margin

+75.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workiva Inc stands at -16.91. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.10. Equity return is now at value -2762.53, with -14.25 for asset returns.

Based on Workiva Inc (WK), the company’s capital structure generated 6,237.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.42. Total debt to assets is 45.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,133.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Workiva Inc (WK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.