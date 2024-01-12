Wix.com Ltd (WIX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WIX is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wix.com Ltd (WIX) is $131.33, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for WIX is 55.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On January 12, 2024, WIX’s average trading volume was 542.16K shares.

WIX stock's latest price update

Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 122.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Wix.com (WIX) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

WIX’s Market Performance

Wix.com Ltd (WIX) has experienced a 7.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.17% rise in the past month, and a 45.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for WIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.53% for WIX’s stock, with a 38.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $126 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WIX Trading at 20.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +16.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX rose by +7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.58. In addition, Wix.com Ltd saw 1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.56 for the present operating margin

+60.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wix.com Ltd stands at -30.62. The total capital return value is set at -27.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wix.com Ltd (WIX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.