WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) has seen a 1.96% increase in the past week, with a 7.06% gain in the past month, and a 0.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for WSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.41% for WSC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) Right Now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WSC is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WSC is 186.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.96% of that float. The average trading volume for WSC on January 12, 2024 was 1.78M shares.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC)’s stock price has soared by 0.32 in relation to previous closing price of 43.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-25 that I continue to recommend a buy rating as the fundamental outlook remains unchanged. WSC continues to see healthy pricing and order metrics. WSC does not need incremental capex to meet incremental demand, means that FCF could accelerate if demand flows in.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WSC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WSC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $45 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

WSC Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.00. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp saw -2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $35.83 back on Nov 08. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 43,444 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, valued at $179,154 using the latest closing price.

Soultz Bradley Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, purchase 5,000 shares at $40.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Soultz Bradley Lee is holding 10,000 shares at $203,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.33 for the present operating margin

+50.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp stands at +12.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.71. Equity return is now at value 23.68, with 5.97 for asset returns.

Based on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC), the company’s capital structure generated 210.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.80. Total debt to assets is 56.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.