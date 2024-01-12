What Recent Market Trends Mean for RayzeBio Inc.’s (RYZB) Stock

In the past week, RYZB stock has gone down by -0.37%, with a monthly gain of 146.41% and a quarterly surge of 201.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for RayzeBio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.54% for RYZB stock, with a simple moving average of 120.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ: RYZB) Right Now?

The public float for RYZB is 30.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% of that float. On January 12, 2024, RYZB’s average trading volume was 563.81K shares.

RYZB) stock’s latest price update

RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ: RYZB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.10 in relation to its previous close of 61.81. However, the company has experienced a -0.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-08 that Among 2023 IPOs, one of the top performers was RayzeBio Inc. NASDAQ: RYZB, a biotech that’s out of play now because it’s being acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb Co. NYSE: BMY.

RYZB Trading at 87.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYZB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares surge +149.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +218.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYZB fell by -0.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.89. In addition, RayzeBio Inc. saw -0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYZB starting from VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who purchase 1,388,889 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP now owns 4,899,144 shares of RayzeBio Inc., valued at $25,000,002 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RayzeBio Inc. (RYZB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.