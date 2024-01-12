What Recent Market Trends Mean for ProFrac Holding Corp’s (ACDC) Stock

In the past week, ACDC stock has gone down by -3.40%, with a monthly decline of -8.21% and a quarterly plunge of -25.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.62% for ProFrac Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.80% for ACDC stock, with a simple moving average of -30.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) is 7.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACDC is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACDC is 18.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.22% of that float. On January 12, 2024, ACDC’s average trading volume was 672.48K shares.

ACDC) stock’s latest price update

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.54 in relation to its previous close of 7.42. However, the company has experienced a -3.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that The year 2023 has been a volatile one for the equities markets and investors, especially for those playing in the small-cap space. The S&P500 and Nasdaq faced an extended sell-off and even entered “correction” territory between August and November, as investors worried about inflation and the impact of the Fed’s rate hikes.

ACDC Trading at -11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACDC fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, ProFrac Holding Corp saw -12.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACDC starting from THRC Holdings, LP, who purchase 630,496 shares at the price of $9.63 back on Nov 10. After this action, THRC Holdings, LP now owns 72,870,545 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp, valued at $6,071,676 using the latest closing price.

Wilks Farris, the 10% Owner of ProFrac Holding Corp, purchase 3,409 shares at $9.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Wilks Farris is holding 981,187 shares at $31,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.57 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProFrac Holding Corp stands at +3.77. The total capital return value is set at 29.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.98. Equity return is now at value 16.11, with 1.37 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.