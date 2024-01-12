What Recent Market Trends Mean for Paltalk Inc’s (PALT) Stock

In the past week, PALT stock has gone up by 37.18%, with a monthly gain of 61.31% and a quarterly surge of 75.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.80% for Paltalk Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 43.27% for PALT stock, with a simple moving average of 56.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ: PALT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PALT is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PALT is 5.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On January 12, 2024, PALT’s average trading volume was 30.79K shares.

PALT) stock’s latest price update

Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ: PALT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 23.94 in relation to its previous close of 2.59. However, the company has experienced a 37.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Kara Jenny – CFO Jason Katz – CEO Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the earnings call for Paltalk’s Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode.

PALT Trading at 63.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.52%, as shares surge +64.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PALT rose by +37.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Paltalk Inc saw 37.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PALT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.28 for the present operating margin

+68.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paltalk Inc stands at -31.05. The total capital return value is set at -15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.75. Equity return is now at value -6.06, with -5.08 for asset returns.

Based on Paltalk Inc (PALT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.75. Total debt to assets is 0.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 79.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paltalk Inc (PALT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.