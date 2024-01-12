What Recent Market Trends Mean for Liberty Media Corp.’s (FWONK) Stock

The stock of Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) has gone up by 0.26% for the week, with a -1.77% drop in the past month and a -9.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for FWONK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for FWONK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) is above average at 32.49x. The 36-month beta value for FWONK is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FWONK is 202.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume of FWONK on January 12, 2024 was 976.78K shares.

FWONK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) has increased by 0.27 when compared to last closing price of 61.89.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Apple is reportedly considering an offer for $2 billion per season media rights deal with Formula One. The possibility of Andretti Autosport joining the series could increase fan interest and make Formula One more appealing to sponsors and media partners. Formula One Group reported strong financial performance in Q2 and Q3.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWONK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWONK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FWONK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FWONK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FWONK Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK rose by +0.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.17. In addition, Liberty Media Corp. saw -1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from ROMRELL LARRY E, who sale 21,478 shares at the price of $27.97 back on Dec 19. After this action, ROMRELL LARRY E now owns 16,355 shares of Liberty Media Corp., valued at $600,763 using the latest closing price.

Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant, the Director of Liberty Media Corp., sale 3,258 shares at $65.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant is holding 0 shares at $212,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Media Corp. stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 7.74, with 4.48 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 42.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.90. Total debt to assets is 26.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.