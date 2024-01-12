What Recent Market Trends Mean for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s (HOG) Stock

The stock of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has seen a -0.49% decrease in the past week, with a 5.62% gain in the past month, and a 10.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for HOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.04% for HOG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Right Now?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOG is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HOG is $40.00, which is $5.81 above the current price. The public float for HOG is 138.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOG on January 12, 2024 was 1.47M shares.

HOG) stock’s latest price update

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.13relation to previous closing price of 34.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that Our 3-step process focuses on wide-moat stocks (as per Morningstar’s rating).

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $47 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HOG Trading at 7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.36. In addition, Harley-Davidson, Inc. saw -7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Masood Rafeh, who purchase 1,302 shares at the price of $38.40 back on Aug 01. After this action, Masood Rafeh now owns 2,637 shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc., valued at $49,997 using the latest closing price.

Root Jonathan R, the SVP – HDFSI of Harley-Davidson, Inc., sale 2,239 shares at $50.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Root Jonathan R is holding 5,474 shares at $112,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+33.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson, Inc. stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG), the company’s capital structure generated 239.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.55. Total debt to assets is 60.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.