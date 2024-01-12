What Recent Market Trends Mean for First Bancorp PR’s (FBP) Stock

In the past week, FBP stock has gone down by -0.25%, with a monthly decline of -1.12% and a quarterly surge of 14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for First Bancorp PR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.45% for FBP’s stock, with a 17.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) Right Now?

First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Bancorp PR (FBP) is $18.00, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for FBP is 168.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBP on January 12, 2024 was 1.22M shares.

FBP) stock’s latest price update

First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 16.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-08 that SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First BanCorp (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, before the market opens on January 24, 2024. First BanCorp will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The call and webcast will be broadcast live over the.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FBP Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.41. In addition, First Bancorp PR saw -3.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Power Carlos, who sale 9,433 shares at the price of $16.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Power Carlos now owns 246,793 shares of First Bancorp PR, valued at $155,670 using the latest closing price.

ALEMAN AURELIO, the President and CEO of First Bancorp PR, sale 50,000 shares at $15.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that ALEMAN AURELIO is holding 1,176,325 shares at $789,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Bancorp PR stands at +30.76. The total capital return value is set at 17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 23.09, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on First Bancorp PR (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 76.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.39. Total debt to assets is 5.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Bancorp PR (FBP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.