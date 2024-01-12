Westrock Coffee Company (WEST) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for WEST is 24.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WEST on January 12, 2024 was 250.85K shares.

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 10.06, however, the company has experienced a 2.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Under most financial guidance frameworks, experts advise a long-term approach, which is exactly the opposite ethos when it comes to speculative ideas for high potential stocks. Here, the emphasis centers on getting in, scalping a quick profit and getting out to advantage the next opportunity.

WEST’s Market Performance

Westrock Coffee Company (WEST) has seen a 2.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.82% gain in the past month and a 18.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for WEST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.83% for WEST’s stock, with a -2.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEST stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WEST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WEST in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $14 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WEST Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEST rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.99. In addition, Westrock Coffee Company saw -1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEST starting from FORD JOE T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.59 back on Dec 11. After this action, FORD JOE T now owns 230,922 shares of Westrock Coffee Company, valued at $95,900 using the latest closing price.

FORD JOE T, the Director of Westrock Coffee Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that FORD JOE T is holding 220,992 shares at $92,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEST

Equity return is now at value -14.36, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Westrock Coffee Company (WEST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.