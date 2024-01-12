Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) is 19.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WFRD is 1.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WFRD is 70.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.05% of that float. On January 12, 2024, WFRD’s average trading volume was 940.21K shares.

WFRD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) has surged by 2.42 when compared to previous closing price of 89.83, but the company has seen a -0.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-05 that HOUSTON, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

WFRD’s Market Performance

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has experienced a -0.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.08% rise in the past month, and a -2.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for WFRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.03% for WFRD’s stock, with a 15.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFRD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WFRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WFRD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $120 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WFRD Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFRD fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.25. In addition, Weatherford International plc saw -5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFRD starting from Mongrain Joseph H, who sale 17,071 shares at the price of $89.91 back on Dec 05. After this action, Mongrain Joseph H now owns 30,483 shares of Weatherford International plc, valued at $1,534,854 using the latest closing price.

Saligram Girish, the President and CEO of Weatherford International plc, sale 50,750 shares at $59.34 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Saligram Girish is holding 894,909 shares at $3,011,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+30.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weatherford International plc stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.89. Equity return is now at value 58.41, with 7.27 for asset returns.

Based on Weatherford International plc (WFRD), the company’s capital structure generated 450.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.83. Total debt to assets is 51.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.