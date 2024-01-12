Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 34.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that The rosy, demand-rich period of the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and media stocks haven’t been faring well as of late. The sheer number of streaming services results in a dizzying array of things to watch.

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) Right Now?

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WMG is 130.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WMG on January 12, 2024 was 1.36M shares.

WMG’s Market Performance

The stock of Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) has seen a 1.26% increase in the past week, with a 1.08% rise in the past month, and a 6.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for WMG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.18% for WMG’s stock, with a 12.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WMG Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.75. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Lousada Max, who sale 869,008 shares at the price of $33.36 back on Dec 05. After this action, Lousada Max now owns 1,883,578 shares of Warner Music Group Corp, valued at $28,990,107 using the latest closing price.

Benet Lincoln E, the Director of Warner Music Group Corp, sale 30,000 shares at $32.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Benet Lincoln E is holding 349,341 shares at $964,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.08 for the present operating margin

+41.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Music Group Corp stands at +7.02. The total capital return value is set at 19.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.80. Equity return is now at value 184.31, with 5.17 for asset returns.

Based on Warner Music Group Corp (WMG), the company’s capital structure generated 1,387.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.28. Total debt to assets is 49.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,374.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.