Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81.

The public float for VMC is 132.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of VMC was 764.57K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

VMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) has plunged by -1.03 when compared to previous closing price of 224.36, but the company has seen a 0.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that Soon, it will be that favorite time of the quadrennial cycle where American citizens will decide the future of this great nation, subsequently necessitating a discussion about election year stocks. On surface level, you might think that such periods would be rather disastrous for equities, especially with the vituperative environment.

VMC’s Market Performance

Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) has experienced a 0.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.53% rise in the past month, and a 5.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for VMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.79% for VMC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.29% for the last 200 days.

VMC Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.75. In addition, Vulcan Materials Co saw -2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Bass Stanley G, who sale 1,601 shares at the price of $221.09 back on Dec 13. After this action, Bass Stanley G now owns 24,981 shares of Vulcan Materials Co, valued at $353,965 using the latest closing price.

Clement David P, the Senior Vice President of Vulcan Materials Co, sale 764 shares at $212.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Clement David P is holding 2,887 shares at $161,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.