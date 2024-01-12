Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, VOYA stock has gone down by -2.49%, with a monthly decline of -2.99% and a quarterly surge of 5.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Voya Financial Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.67% for VOYA’s stock, with a -0.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is above average at 11.61x. The 36-month beta value for VOYA is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VOYA is $84.46, which is $13.66 above than the current price. The public float for VOYA is 103.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume of VOYA on January 12, 2024 was 637.17K shares.

VOYA) stock’s latest price update

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.52 in relation to its previous close of 71.17. However, the company has experienced a -2.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Here we pick three life insurance stocks, Manulife Financial (MFC), Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) and Voya Financial (VOYA), which have a solid five-year dividend growth history.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $82 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

VOYA Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.34. In addition, Voya Financial Inc saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from MARTIN RODNEY O JR, who sale 38,490 shares at the price of $74.55 back on Dec 15. After this action, MARTIN RODNEY O JR now owns 81,965 shares of Voya Financial Inc, valued at $2,869,506 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN RODNEY O JR, the Director of Voya Financial Inc, sale 29,216 shares at $75.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that MARTIN RODNEY O JR is holding 120,455 shares at $2,198,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 5.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.77. Equity return is now at value 19.31, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Based on Voya Financial Inc (VOYA), the company’s capital structure generated 103.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.79. Total debt to assets is 3.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.