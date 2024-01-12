Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 22.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-10 that MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), will release its results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) Right Now?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VSH is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VSH is $24.67, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for VSH is 125.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.20% of that float. The average trading volume for VSH on January 12, 2024 was 1.09M shares.

VSH’s Market Performance

VSH’s stock has seen a -0.31% decrease for the week, with a -3.62% drop in the past month and a -8.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.16% for VSH’s stock, with a -8.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for VSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $30 based on the research report published on April 06, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VSH Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSH fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.55. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. saw -5.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSH starting from LUDOMIRSKI ABRAHAM, who sale 75,049 shares at the price of $23.84 back on Dec 18. After this action, LUDOMIRSKI ABRAHAM now owns 61,313 shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., valued at $1,789,168 using the latest closing price.

ZANDMAN MARC, the Exec Chairman of the Board of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., sale 23,834 shares at $21.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that ZANDMAN MARC is holding 35,552 shares at $501,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.79 for the present operating margin

+30.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. stands at +12.26. The total capital return value is set at 24.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.31. Equity return is now at value 17.11, with 8.78 for asset returns.

Based on Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH), the company’s capital structure generated 31.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.68. Total debt to assets is 16.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.